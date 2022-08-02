Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

87 new dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

Another 87 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 66 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 21 in other places, it said.
As many as 344 dengue patients including 267 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Sunday, this year's
death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to10 with another death reported from Dhaka metropolitan area. Among the deaths, six were reported from Cox's Bazar while four from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,747 dengue cases and 2,393 recoveries so far.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295 women, girls fall victims to violence, 48 rape in July: BMP
High-powered meet on Ctg water-loggingfocus on timely completion of project
HC asks JP leader Ruhul Amin to surrender in two weeks
CU tense over new BCL unit
Russian ship carrying goods for Rooppur power plant arrives
Urea fertilizer price raised by Tk 6 per kg
87 new dengue patients hospitalised
Sales of savings certificates drop due to tax return rules


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], o[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft