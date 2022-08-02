Sales of savings certificates drop due to tax return rules

Income tax return certificate will be required if investment in savings paper is more than Tk 500,000. There is a provision of imprisonment and fine if the savings certificate is not declared. The government has given such conditions to discourage investment in excessive savings bonds. Due to this, the amount of savings paper sales has decreased. The debt has also come down to almost half in the previous period.

The net sales of national savings certificates plunged by Tk 22,043 crore year-on-year to stand at Tk 19,915.75 crore in the financial year 2021-2022 amid the government's discouraging measures on purchasing NSCs.

In FY 2020-21, the net sales of NSCs stood at Tk 41,959.54 crore. In FY 2019-20, the net sales of NSCs were Tk 14,428 crore.

The amount of debt through government savings certificates has been reduced by Tk19,915.75 crore in the last fiscal 2021-22 which is 62.23 per cent of the target set for the sector to meet the budget deficit.

The net debt target from this sector was Tk 32,000 crore in the last fiscal year.

The government also paid Tk 40,002.69 crore to savings bond customers as profit or interest during the same period, according to

the latest report of the Directorate of National Savings published Monday.

In the last fiscal year (July-June), the government collected Tk 1,08,070 crore through the sales of savings certificates.

However, previous loans and profits have been paid to the tune of Tk 88,155 crores.

According to the sector insiders, the new rule of showing income tax return certificate to get savings certificate worth over Tk 5 lakh and provision of imprisonment and fine if the documents are not produced has brought down the investment.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the government took a loan of Tk 42,000 crores by selling savings certificates, which was Tk 14,428 crore in fiscal 2019-2020.

The Bangladesh Bank made it mandatory to show proof of last year's income tax return for investment in savings certificates worth more than Tk 500,000 last month.

In addition, income tax return documents were made mandatory to open accounts of more than Tk 500,000 in Bangladesh Post Office Savings Bank.







