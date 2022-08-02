Interest rate ceiling on non-resident forex deposit increased

Bangladesh Bank on Monday set the annual interest rate ceiling on the non-resident foreign currency deposits increasing by 0.25 per cent to 0.80 per cent in order to mobilise funds from Bangladeshis living abroad and individuals of Bangladeshi origin.

In a notice, the central bank said the interest rate cap would be the benchmark reference rate plus 2.25 per cent for the

deposits with a tenure of one year to three years. A benchmark reference rate is an interest rate that determines other interest rates.

According to the BB circular issued on Monday, the ceiling will be the benchmark reference rate plus 3.25 per cent for the deposits with the tenure ranging from three years to five years, said the BB.

On July 17, the BB withdrew the interest rate ceiling on non-resident foreign currency deposits in order to increase the supply of the US dollar and arrest the ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Until then, banks in Bangladesh set the interest rate in line with the euro currency deposit rates followed by the lenders in the eurozone and offered interest rates ranging from 0.25 per cent to 0.80 per cent to depositors.

But savers do not feel encouraged to keep their funds at banks due to the lower interest rate.

"The interest rate ceiling is aimed at attracting foreign currency deposits from NRBs. It will allow savers to bargain for a better rate within the ceiling," said a central banker.

















