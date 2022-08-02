Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts

The conditional restrictions that the government has imposed on overall import including luxury goods to overcome the ongoing US dollar reserve crisis in the country, has started giving benefits as the number of LC opening (Letter of Credit) for imports has started to decrease.

The decreasing trend of import may impact in the country's dollar market soon, according to the experts.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has started as soon as the corona pandemic has taken its toll on the world. As a result, fuel prices globally have increased abnormally. Due to the same reason, most widely used international currency US dollar is seeing a boom. Due to the increase in imports and slow inflow of remittances, the price of US dollar is increasing in the domestic market.

However, recently due to the imposition of some restrictions, imports have started to decrease. Those concerned in the sector believe that it will have an impact on the dollar.

Dr Monzur Hossain, Senior Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) believes that relief is returning to the economy as the LC has started to decrease the import of goods.

He said, "For several months, the government and Bangladesh Bank have taken one step after another to reduce imports." Its positive results are now available. Imports are likely to decline further in the coming days. As a result, the oil price has decreased by $100 per tonnes. The prices of other products including food products are also downward trending in the world market. It seems that the crisis will pass."

Manjur Hossain believes that the government has taken other steps to reduce the cost of electricity including load

shedding.

Analyzing the report of the central bank, it can be seen that the increase in import expenditure has caused an imbalance in various macroeconomic indicators. In this, the value of the rupee has decreased by 11.60 per cent against the dollar. Earlier, this rate was reduced at a very small rate.

Meanwhile, the total import of goods in the country in July was US$ 5.47 billion, which is 31.32 per cent less than in June. In June, import credit was opened to the tune of $7.96 billion.

However, import credit was 7 per cent higher in June than in May.

According to the Central Bank's calculations, imports started to decrease from April. Import credit opening fell by about 13 per cent in April compared to March. In May as compared to April, the opening of import credit decreased by 13.5 per cent. In May, the loan was opened for $ 7.44 billion.

Meanwhile, the dollar crisis has been going on in the country for four months. Because, the rate at which the import has increased, the export has not increased at that rate. Expatriate income has also decreased. To deal with the crisis, the government has restricted the foreign travel of government officials. And to reduce imports, Bangladesh Bank has stopped bank loans for importing 27 products. Besides, banks have stopped buying cars to reduce the pressure on the dollar.

Apart from this, reduction of dollar holding limit (NOP) of banks to deal with dollar-crisis, 50 per cent monetization of dollars held in Exporter Repatriation Quota (ERQ), halving of deposit limit as ERQ and transfer of foreign currency funds of offshore banking units to domestic banking units have been provided.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modhumoti Bank Limited Safiul Azam said that the central bank has given several conditions for the import of goods to overcome the dollar crisis. Due to which the amount of LC opening on imports has decreased. The upside of the dollar will help dampen the momentum.

However, a large part of the country's import is spent on energy. In the global market, the price of other consumer goods including oil is high. So it will take time to fully control the dollar price, he said.

Meanwhile, due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of goods in the world market increased a lot. As a result, there has been increased pressure on import costs for the past few months. The central bank sold a lot of dollars to maintain the supply of foreign currency in the market. Due to which the country's foreign exchange reserves have decreased. Reserves, which crossed the $48 billion mark in August last year, fell below $40 billion.

The dollar price has increased in the open market and is being sold at Tk 108 to Tk 110. A few days ago it increased to Tk 112. The government and Bangladesh Bank have already given various instructions to reduce the cost of foreign exchange. Most of these initiatives were taken in the month of July. As a result, the impact on imports will be known after July data is available.

In order to reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange, the initiative to pull the import rush started last May. However, on July 4, strictness was imposed in this regard. 100 per cent LC margin for import of 27 products including cars, gold, TV, fridge etc and the minimum rate of LC margin will be 75 per cent in all other cases except for some products including fuel, essential food products, raw materials used in industry, capital equipment. In both cases no loan can be given for margin. This means that the importer has to pay full amount in cash from importer's source at the time of LC opening.

Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Sirajul Islam said that the central bank has already taken several steps to solve the dollar crisis. Various conditions including a hundred percent margin have been given in LC for import of other than essential products. If the imports decrease and remittances increase, the dollar market will normalize. Besides, the central bank is regularly selling dollars according to the demand to maintain the supply in the market.















