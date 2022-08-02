CJ forms 53 HC benches with newly appointed judges

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has formed 53 benches at the High Court Division to speedy disposal of the cases pending with the High Court.

Of the 53 benches, 16 are single-judge benches and the rest are comprised with two judges with specific judicial jurisdiction, according to a notification issued by the Supreme Court under the signature of the chief justice.

With the newly-formed benches, 11 newly-appointed additional judges on Monday started their judicial functioning at the High Court Division.

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday appointed 11 additional judges at the High Court Division for two years from the date of their oath, in line with Article 98 of the Constitution.

The 11 newly-appointed additional judges took oath in afternoon on the same day of their appointment (on July 31).

The 11 newly appointed additional judges are - District and Sessions Judge Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, District and Sessions Judge Md Atabullah, Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath, Deputy Attorney General Md Aminul Islam, Advocate Md Ali Reza, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Bozlur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh, District and Sessions Judge Fahmida Quader, Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir-Ullah, Advocate SM Masud Hossain Dolon and Advocate AKM Rabiul Hasan.