Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:05 PM
We can't let blood of slain Swechchasebak Dal leader go in vain: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The killing of Awami League government in Bhola proves that the people of the country are ready to sacrifice their lives to establish democracy in the country."
He said this on Monday in front of the BNP Nayapaltan Central Office in the capital before attending the gayebana namaz-e-janaza of Abdur Rahim, who was shot dead by the police in Bhola.
Alleging that the government wants to suppress the BNP's movement by shooting, Fakhrul Islam said, "By killing the Swechasebak Dal leader in Bhola the government proved that they will continue the politics of killing in the country." "But BNP is not afraid of it. The fall of the government will be ensured to mobilise the movement by turning grief into strength," he added.
The BNP leader said, "The Bhola killing incident proves that people do not tolerate fascist Awami government. They are ready to give their lives to liberate the country from Awami League and establish democracy in the country."
"We can't let blood of slain Bhola Swechchasebak Dal leader go in vain," the BNP leader said and added "This grief must be converted into strength. The sacrifice of Abdur Rahim will play a role to defeat this monster government."
"The police opened fire on a peaceful protest rally in Bhola," claimed the BNP leader and added, "Police killed our Swechasebak Dal leader and injuring hundreds of leaders and workers, including our party's training secretary."
Abdur Rahim was shot dead in a clash between BNP leaders and workers in Bhola Sadar Upazila on Sunday. More than fifty people on both sides were injured in the clash.
The clash took place at Mahajanpatti of the district headquarters at around 11[00am. The clash took place during a protest rally called by BNP protesting the rise of commodity prices, load-shedding etc.





