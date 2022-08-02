Video
latest
Home Back Page

One more Covid death, 349 cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

One more person died from Covid, and 349 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Monday.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,292, the new number took its caseload to 2,005,606, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate dropped to 5.86 percent from Sunday's 6.38 percent as 5,953 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.90 percent from Sunday's 96.87 percent.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.     -UNB


