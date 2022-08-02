Video
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022
Don't be misled by propaganda over power crisis: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday commented that a certain group is purposely spreading misinformation and confusion among people as there is a power and energy crisis in the country. He made this comment while talking to the media in the office room of his ministry at the secretariat.
The minister said, in fact, during the global economic recovery after the global corona pandemic, the world's energy supply chain has become unstable due to the Russia-Ukraine war. This has resulted in an abnormal rise in fuel prices in the international market.
Stating that more than 90 per cent of the world's countries are dependent on imports for primary energy, Quader said, as an importing country, this situation has also had a negative impact on Bangladesh. At the moment, energy crisis is going on in almost all countries of the world, including Europe and America. To cope with the situation they have drastically reduced the consumption of electricity and fuel.
Meanwhile, citing the negative impact on power generation due to the global energy crisis, the minister said that power generation has also decreased in many developed countries. It has an inevitable impact on the economy and production system of the countries.
At this time, Quader referred to a report recently published in UK's 'Evening Standard' newspaper. The report, titled 'London narrowly avoids blackout as electricity prices rise last week', said the UK had to pay 5,000 per cent more than normal electricity prices to prevent blackouts in south-east London.
The minister also presented a speech by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. In that speech, the mayor said, "We are in a financial crisis that you cannot imagine... Wall Street is collapsing; we are in an economic recession."
He also said that the Bangladesh government has taken various precautionary measures to deal with the negative effects of Russia-Ukraine war, economic blockade, and price hike of oil, gas and fertilizers in the international market. Countries around the world are struggling to cope with unbearable and skyrocketing inflation.
"Looking at inflation rates in the developed world shows the severity of the global economic crisis. Whereas in June it was 9.1 per cent in United States, 9.4 per cent in United Kingdom, 8.9 per cent in Germany, 15.9 per cent in Russia, 78.6 per cent in Turkey, 9.4 per cent in Netherlands, 39.9 per cent in Sri Lanka and 21.3 per cent in Pakistan. In Bangladesh it was 7.56 per cent in June," Quader added.
AL general secretary said, "Many within the country are trying to mislead people by talking about inflation only. But due to the precautionary measures taken by the Sheikh Hasina government, the position of Bangladesh is relatively tolerable."
Quader urged the countrymen not to be misled by the purposeful propaganda of  anti-development and communal forces who want to see the country as a affected country.


