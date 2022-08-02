Two placed on 2-day remand

Two more suspects in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur, were placed on a two-day remand each.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order on Monday after a hearing on the remand plea.

The remanded two suspects are Shortgun Shohel, 38, and Masum Reza, 40. Including the four a total 21 accused were arrested in the case so far.

Mohammad Yasin Sikder, Inspector of the Detective Branch of Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo before the court and prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand each for interrogation. After the hearing on the remand prayer, the court sent them police custody for questioning.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them from Motijheel area in Dhaka on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, DB police arrested four more suspects from different areas of the city. Later they were sent to police custody for interrogation.

On the night of March 24, AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur in the city.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.













