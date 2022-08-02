Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tipu, Prity Murder

Two placed on 2-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Court Correspondent

Two more suspects in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur, were placed on a two-day remand each.     
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order on Monday after a hearing on the remand plea.
The remanded two suspects are Shortgun Shohel, 38, and Masum Reza, 40. Including the four a total 21 accused were arrested in the case so far.
Mohammad Yasin Sikder, Inspector of the Detective Branch of Police also  Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo  before the court and prayed to the court to grant  a five-day remand each for interrogation. After the hearing on the remand prayer, the court sent them police custody for questioning.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them from   Motijheel area in Dhaka on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, DB police arrested four more suspects from different areas of the city. Later they were sent to police custody for interrogation.
On the night of March 24, AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur in the city.
Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CJ forms 53 HC benches with newly appointed judges
We can't let blood of slain Swechchasebak Dal leader go in vain: Fakhrul
One more Covid death, 349 cases reported
Don't be misled by propaganda over power crisis: Quader
Two placed on 2-day remand
C-19 vaccine jabs for children will begin from Dhaka: DGHS
Two northern districts risk fresh flooding, Teesta may overflow
2nd dose of oral cholera vaccine to be administered from Wednesday in city


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]dailyobserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft