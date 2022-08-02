Video
C-19 vaccine jabs for children will begin from Dhaka: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Staff Correspondent

Director General of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), Abul Basar Khurshid Alam, said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged 5-12 years will initially start from Dhaka.
He came up with the remark while told to the journalists after the inauguration of the programme for the month of mourning at Kurmitola General Hospital on Monday.
Khurshid Alam said, "Health Minister Zahid Maleque will give details about vaccination of children. A date will be decided after he returns to the country. All I can say is that it is not possible to vaccinate all the children in the country with the amount of vaccinations we have at the moment. So we will initially start vaccination in a centre in Dhaka city."
"We will initially observe the vaccination campaign for a few days and then when we get more vaccines to move on with children's mass vaccinations programme," he added.
The Director General further said, "The areas of Dhaka where the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths are high will be vaccinated first. We have asked to register for vaccination. Schools are requested to get the registration for their students and to inform the amount of required vaccines, we will go to the schools and administer the required vaccines. Childrens' vaccines are especial and it is not available every now and then. Inoculation, storage and syringes are all different. So we cannot let a single vaccine to go waste. We will try to maximize the use of the vaccines.


