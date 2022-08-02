Video
Two northern districts risk fresh flooding, Teesta may overflow

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Staff Correspondent

The water level of River Teesta is likely to cross the limit at Dalia Point in Niphamari, Rangpur today 9Tuesday) due to heavy rains in the upstream and northern parts of the country.
It may cause short-term flooding in the northern Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts. On Monday (August 1), the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of Bangladesh Water Development gave this information in a report on rainfall and river conditions.
It said that the waters of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganga-Padma rivers are rising, which may continue for the next 72 hours.
The water of the main rivers in the northern and northeastern parts of the country is also increasing.
Referring to the forecast of the meteorological agencies, the report suggests that there is a risk of heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country, and some of the adjoining upstream India in the next 24 hours. As a result, the rivers of the northern part of the country including Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Punarbhava, Kulikh, Tangon, Upper Karatoa, Upper Atrai) and the main rivers of the north-eastern region (Surma, Kushiara, Jadukata, Sarigoine, Someswari, Bhugai-Kangsh) will be flooded. At some point, gradually the water of a few rivers can increase.
However, the report also suggests that in 24 hours, the Teesta river may rise above the flood limit at Dalia Point and may cause short-term flood situations in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Niphamari districts, the report said.
In the last 24 hours ending at Monday 9 am the rainfall record was: Rahanpur ( Chapainawabganj) 114, Rangpur 82, Jariajanjail ( Netrokona) 62, Durgapur(Netrokona) 110, Jokiganj ( Sylhet) 79, Maheshkhola ( Sunamganj) 90, Thakurgaon 63 mm.
However, the Water Development Board also said that in the last 24 hours, 92 mm of rain was recorded in Jalpaiguri and 77 mm in Cherrapunji between Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of northeastern India.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin today ( Monday).  Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius at Mongla and minimum temperature Monday was 23.5 degrees Celsius at Netrokona.
 The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6 am on Monday was 96 mm in Tetulia.  


