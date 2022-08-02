Video
2nd dose of oral cholera vaccine to be administered from Wednesday in city

Residents in five areas only will receive it

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Staff Correspondent

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) is going to administer the second dose of oral cholera vaccine from next Wednesday (August 3) in five areas of Dhaka.
The programme will run till August 10 from 8:00am to 4:00pm except on Friday (August 5) and Tuesday (August 9, the day of Ashura) under the supervision of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 2,365,585 people who received the first dose of cholera vaccine in Jatrabari, Sabuj Bagh, Dakkhinkhan, Mirpur and Mohammadpur of Dhaka will be administered the second dose of cholera vaccine.
Those who have received the first dose of cholera vaccination between June 26 and July 2 can take the second dose by showing the vaccination card at their respective centres.
Prof Dr Mohammad Nazmul Islam, the Director of the disease control branch of the DGHS and the line Director (disease control programme) said, "We have received an unprecedented response to the cholera vaccination programme from the residents of five areas of Dhaka and have been able to vaccinate a record number of residents in a very short time. We hope that those who have received the first dose of cholera vaccine will certainly protect themselves against the disease by receiving the second dose."
Dr Ferdowsi Qadri, Senior Scientist and Acting Senior Director of Infectious Diseases Division of icddr,b, said, "Everyone is requested to take cholera vaccine and encourage themselves and their loved ones to take other preventive measures, such as use of safe water, safe sanitation and ensure personal hygiene, stay safe from diarrhoea and other communicable diseases."
Cholera vaccine called Euvichol-Plus, manufactured by Eubiologics Co. Ltd. of South Korea, will be administered to those aged one year and above.


