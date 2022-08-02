Haji Salim denied bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

After keeping the bail application in record, the apex court also fixed October 23 for holding hearing on a leave to appeal petition filed by Salim challenging the High Court verdict. Three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the order after hearing on a petition filed by Salim seeking bail in the case.

Advocate Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for the appellant while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing on the petition. At one stage of the bail hearing, Sayed Ahmed Raza said, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that 'no wife, no life'. Then, Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan asked the lawyer, 'No wife, no life' - what does it mean?

Then, Raza said that the appellant lost his wife during the trial proceedings of the case and his wife was the co-accused in the case. But, now, the appellant did not find his wife. And 'no life' means that life has always been meaningful life. A person will have hands, feet, eyes. Five senses will work. We all know that Haji Mohammad Salim has lost his power of speech. As a result of the stroke, many of his senses are not working properly. So, those who have no senses have no life, the lawyer explained.











