Late goals lift DC United to victory in Wayne Rooney coaching debut

WASHINGTON, AUG 1: Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored in second-half stoppage time as DC United edged Orlando City 2-1 in a thriller in Wayne Rooney's Major League Soccer coaching debut on Sunday.

The late rally snapped United's four-match winless run, which included three games since former England and Manchester United star Rooney was named the club's new manager.

Rooney's MLS sideline debut was delayed as he awaited his work visa, although since his appointment on July 12 he had worked closely with the front office on shaping the roster before the MLS transfer and trade deadline on August 4.

Fountas sealed the victory with his 11th goal of the season, a left-footed volley of a cross from Kimarni Smith in the fifth minute of stoppage time. -AFP



