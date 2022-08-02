Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Late goals lift DC United to victory in Wayne Rooney coaching debut

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

WASHINGTON, AUG 1: Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored in second-half stoppage time as DC United edged Orlando City 2-1 in a thriller in Wayne Rooney's Major League Soccer coaching debut on Sunday.
The late rally snapped United's four-match winless run, which included three games since former England and Manchester United star Rooney was named the club's new manager.
Rooney's MLS sideline debut was delayed as he awaited his work visa, although since his appointment on July 12 he had worked closely with the front office on shaping the roster before the MLS transfer and trade deadline on August 4.
Fountas sealed the victory with his 11th goal of the season, a left-footed volley of a cross from Kimarni Smith in the fifth minute of stoppage time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laporte to miss start of Man City's title defence
Neymar, Messi secure Champions Trophy for PSG on Galtier debut
Late goals lift DC United to victory in Wayne Rooney coaching debut
Fabregas joins Serie B side Como
Ronaldo plays 45 minutes in Man Utd friendly
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
New Zealand beat Scotland by seven-wicket
South Africa seal T20 series win over England


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ilyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft