Bangladesh's ODI performance praised in ICC meeting

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has praised the excellent surge of Bangladesh in the ODI format in their last meeting, said the BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
The world cricket apex body also highlighted Bangladesh's ODI progress in their annual report. The Tigers ODI strength was further proved in the ICC ODI Super League standings in which they are currently in second spot with 120 points from 18 matches. World Champions England are in the top spot with 125 points from the same number of matches.
"This is a great factor for us. It's obviously a great thing for Bangladesh cricket," Chowdhury said on Monday after returning to Bangladesh from ICC meeting in Birmingham, England.
"Hopefully you see that how delightfully our ODI progress was highlighted in the ICC annual report. They are highly praise of our ODI team's performance and we are really proud of this."
But even though Bangladesh showed its strength time and again in the ODI format, the continuously find them in vulnerable state in Test and T20 format.
Chowdhury said despite that shortcomings, Bangladesh are happy to get the matches in next FTP cycle as per their requirements.
"We came close to increase the number of the matches or reduce the number of matches as per our requirements. There was shuffling in one or two matches but hopefully we will overcome it."     -BSS


