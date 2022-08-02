Ctg Abahani finish BPL with win

Nigerian forward Ebimobowei Thankgod scored a brace as Chittagong Abahani Limited finished the TVS Bangladesh Premier League campaign as they came from behind defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-2 goals held on Monday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

With the day's win, the post city team Chittagong Abahani Limited finished fifth position in the table with 31 points from 22 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club become seventh with 30 points playing the same number of outings.

Foreign recruit forward Christian put Police FC ahead in the 10th minute while Thankgod restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 26th of the match.

After resumption, Nigerian forward Candy Augustine further put Chittagong Ahahani ahead in the 49th minute while Thankgod further widened the margin scoring his second and the third goal the port city team in the 61st minute of the match.

Afghan forward Amredin Sharifi reduced the margin scoring the second goal in the 78th minute of the match.

Police FC however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back creating some chances but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding. -BSS









