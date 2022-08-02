Video
Shohan ruled out of Zimbabwe tour for finger injury

Mosaddek to captain Tigers today

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Sports Reporter

Newly appointed Bangladesh T20i skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan ruled out from the rest part of the ongoing Zimbabwe tour sustaining finger injury during the 2nd of the three-match T20i series on July 30.
"Our T20i skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan sustained injury on the index finger of the left hand while keeping wickets," Bangladesh team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany told in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "After the match, took him to hospital for an x-ray which revealed fracture on the wounded place."
"We discussed with the BCB's chief Physio Debashish Chowdhury on the issue and he told us that it takes three weeks to get recovery from such injuries. So, Shohan is no more available for the rest of the tour," he added.
Shohan captained Bangladesh in two matches of the series and they beat the Zimbabweans by seven wickets in the second match Shohan sustained injury though they conceded a 17-run defeat in the series starter. A quick delivery from pacer Hasan Mahmud hit the finger of Shohan while keeping the wickets.
The BCB on Monday confirmed by a media release that former T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is going to succeed Shaohan in the squad but as a batter while Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, who hauled five wickets in the previous match, will captain the Tigers today.
After the T20i series, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will engage in a three-match ODI series. The one-daryers are set for August 5, 7 and 10 respectively.


