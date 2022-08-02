Video
SAFF U20 Championship

Bangladesh single point behind final

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh U-20 National Football Team Completed their practice at Capital Practice Ground n Bhubaneswar, India on Monday. photo: BFF

The under-20 boys in the red and greens are only one point behind the final when they are going to face the Nepalese in their last engagement of the round-robin league of the SAFF Under-20 Championship today (Tuesday) at 4:30 pm (BST) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa.
India, on the other hand, will face the Maldives in the last match of the round at 7:30 pm at the same venue.
Currently, Bangladesh juniors are leading the point table with nine points from three matches. Their rivals Nepalese are at the third spot with six points and a minus one (-1) goal difference. On the other hand, India is in second place with six points and plus eleven (+11) goals differences while its opponent the Maldives team is one of the bottom liners with only one point.  
Winning three matches, Bangladesh is already in a favourable position to play the final. But, as per point and goal calculations, Nepal also has a chance to play the final and for that, the Himalayan boys will need to beat the Bangladesh rivals by seven goals. On the contrary, the boys in red and greens will need a single point only to stay in the race to the final.
Earlier, Bangladesh, the two-time runner-up team began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on 25 July and the boys outsmarted the Indian opponents in a 2-1 match after riding on a brace of Piyas Ahmed Nova on 27 July. The proud Bangladesh juniors dismissed the Maldives boys by 4-1 in the third match on last Friday.
Bangladesh was the runner-up of the SAFF age-based Championship in 2017 and 2019. The boys are yet to win their first title in the event. The 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship is the 4th edition of the event and a total of five teams including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the host India are playing the event.










