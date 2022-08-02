Tigers confident to clinch title amidst injury concern



Bangladesh National cricket team practice session on Monday. photo: BCB

The match will commence at 5:00pm (BST) at Harare Sports Club ground.

Zimbabwe took 1-0 lead winning the breath taking series starter by 17 runs but Bangladesh fought back strongly and squared the series humiliating hosts by seven wickets. After absolutely dominating victory, the guests are fervent to continue their ascendancy today despite they are going to miss their skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan, who ruled out from the tour sustaining finger injury.

Mahmudullah Riyad is going to join the squad and is likely to play in place of Shohan while Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat will lead Bangladesh today. Uncapped Parvez Emon is possible to make his debut to succeed opener Munim Shahriar in the squad.

From batting point of view, Liton Das will be the key player in the Bangladesh line-up and will stand behind the wickets with the gloves. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat have to be more responsible with the bat.

Mosaddek however, claimed spotlight more as a bowler after his brilliant spell of five for 20 in the previous game, will get Sheikh Mahedi and Miraz as spinning partner while Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the quick trio.

Zimbabwe on the contrary, are possibly not going to alter the playing eleven as the skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza Butt, Wessly Madhevere, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza are their proven performers.

Batting friendly Harare is going to be witness another run galore affair as the weather forecast shows a shiny day for uninterrupted game. The toss winning side must prefer to bat first and try to post a good total on the board to defend.







The 3rd and the final of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is going to be held today. Both hosts and guests are desperate to secure the title winning the final.The match will commence at 5:00pm (BST) at Harare Sports Club ground.Zimbabwe took 1-0 lead winning the breath taking series starter by 17 runs but Bangladesh fought back strongly and squared the series humiliating hosts by seven wickets. After absolutely dominating victory, the guests are fervent to continue their ascendancy today despite they are going to miss their skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan, who ruled out from the tour sustaining finger injury.Mahmudullah Riyad is going to join the squad and is likely to play in place of Shohan while Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat will lead Bangladesh today. Uncapped Parvez Emon is possible to make his debut to succeed opener Munim Shahriar in the squad.From batting point of view, Liton Das will be the key player in the Bangladesh line-up and will stand behind the wickets with the gloves. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat have to be more responsible with the bat.Mosaddek however, claimed spotlight more as a bowler after his brilliant spell of five for 20 in the previous game, will get Sheikh Mahedi and Miraz as spinning partner while Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the quick trio.Zimbabwe on the contrary, are possibly not going to alter the playing eleven as the skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza Butt, Wessly Madhevere, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza are their proven performers.Batting friendly Harare is going to be witness another run galore affair as the weather forecast shows a shiny day for uninterrupted game. The toss winning side must prefer to bat first and try to post a good total on the board to defend.