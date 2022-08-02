Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2022

Tigers confident to clinch title amidst injury concern

Mahmudullah returns to T20 squad

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National cricket team practice session on Monday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National cricket team practice session on Monday. photo: BCB

The 3rd and the final of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is going to be held today. Both hosts and guests are desperate to secure the title winning the final.
The match will commence at 5:00pm (BST) at Harare Sports Club ground.
Zimbabwe took 1-0 lead winning the breath taking series starter by 17 runs but Bangladesh fought back strongly and squared the series humiliating hosts by seven wickets. After absolutely dominating victory, the guests are fervent to continue their ascendancy today despite they are going to miss their skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan, who ruled out from the tour sustaining finger injury.
Mahmudullah Riyad is going to join the squad and is likely to play in place of Shohan while Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat will lead Bangladesh today. Uncapped Parvez Emon is possible to make his debut to succeed opener Munim Shahriar in the squad.
From batting point of view, Liton Das will be the key player in the Bangladesh line-up and will stand behind the wickets with the gloves. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat have to be more responsible with the bat.
Mosaddek however, claimed spotlight more as a bowler after his brilliant spell of five for 20 in the previous game, will get Sheikh Mahedi and Miraz as spinning partner while Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the quick trio.
Zimbabwe on the contrary, are possibly not going to alter the playing eleven as the skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza Butt, Wessly Madhevere, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza are their proven performers.
Batting friendly Harare is going to be witness another run galore affair as the weather forecast shows a shiny day for uninterrupted game. The toss winning side must prefer to bat first and try to post a good total on the board to defend.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laporte to miss start of Man City's title defence
Neymar, Messi secure Champions Trophy for PSG on Galtier debut
Late goals lift DC United to victory in Wayne Rooney coaching debut
Fabregas joins Serie B side Como
Ronaldo plays 45 minutes in Man Utd friendly
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
New Zealand beat Scotland by seven-wicket
South Africa seal T20 series win over England


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft