Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Microbus torched after schoolboy hurt in N'ganj road accident

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 1: Local people set a microbus on fire as a schoolboy was injured when the microbus hit an auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district on Monday.
Quoting local people, Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said the microbus carrying some policemen hit the auto-rickshaw carrying some school students at Purinda area of the upazila, leaving a schoolboy injured.
One policeman was also injured during the accident.
When the policeman tried to blame the auto-rickshaw driver, the students of Purinda KM High School students turned furious and set the microbus on fire.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
The injured schoolboy was given first aid.
Vehicular movement on the busy road remained suspended for some time after the accident.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Microbus torched after schoolboy hurt in N'ganj road accident
Shahidul Karim BD's new ambassador to Denmark
Nagar Paribahan service resumes in Khulna city
BUET student wins first place in GMC
Recommendations to stop pollution by Savar tanneries 'fall on deaf ears'
Digitalization ensures easy access to services at RUET
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Two Spanish professors call on DU VC


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft