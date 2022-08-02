Microbus torched after schoolboy hurt in N'ganj road accident

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 1: Local people set a microbus on fire as a schoolboy was injured when the microbus hit an auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district on Monday.

Quoting local people, Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said the microbus carrying some policemen hit the auto-rickshaw carrying some school students at Purinda area of the upazila, leaving a schoolboy injured.

One policeman was also injured during the accident.

When the policeman tried to blame the auto-rickshaw driver, the students of Purinda KM High School students turned furious and set the microbus on fire.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured schoolboy was given first aid.

Vehicular movement on the busy road remained suspended for some time after the accident. -UNB