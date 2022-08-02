

Shahidul Karim BD's new ambassador to Denmark

Ambassador-designate Karim is a career foreign service officer, belonging to 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his illustrious diplomatic career, Karim has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad such as Stockholm, Cairo and London.

He was the Bangladesh Consul General in Jeddah. Just before leaving for his maiden ambassadorial assignment in Bhutan, Karim was serving as the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry.















The government has decided to appoint AKM Shahidul Karim, currently serving as Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Denmark.Ambassador-designate Karim is a career foreign service officer, belonging to 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his illustrious diplomatic career, Karim has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad such as Stockholm, Cairo and London.He was the Bangladesh Consul General in Jeddah. Just before leaving for his maiden ambassadorial assignment in Bhutan, Karim was serving as the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry.