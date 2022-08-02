Video
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022
Nagar Paribahan service resumes in Khulna city

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

KHULNA, Aug 1: Nagar Paribahan service resumed in Khulna city Monday morning after remaining suspended for over two and a half years. The Nagar Paribahan service will ply between Khulna city's Fultola and Rupsha Ghat. Passengers travelling on this route regularly are relieved now as they won't have to rely on human-haulers and CNG-run auto-rickshaws and spend Tk60-70 as fares.
Resumption of Nagar Paribahan service has also opened up new avenues of income generation for transport workers of the area, said passengers and drivers. The fare for travelling from Fultola to Rupsha Ghat through Nagar Paribahan has been fixed at Tk 30. Up to Daulatdia, the fare for students has been fixed at Tk 10 while for general passengers the fare is Tk 15.
Low and middle income people and students had to suffer a lot due to the absence of Nagar Paribahan. Exorbitant fares, rough behavior of the human-hauler and auto-rickshaw drivers , traffic jam and reckless driving made the lives of Khulna city residents miserable.    -UNB


