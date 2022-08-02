Digitalization ensures easy access to services at RUET

RAJSHAHI, Aug 1: Teachers, students, officers, employees and others concerned of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) are getting services free from harassment and irregularities as a result of digitalization of all the services.

Digitalization privileges of the university have become role models among other universities in the country.

Prof Ali Hossain, Administrator of Central Computer Centre, told BSS that digitization has been done in most of the working fields, including education, research and technology, in the last four years.

He also said automation is going to be promoted in the result system thereby the students can collect information related to their respective course curriculum and examination result while staying at home.

The guardians will also get examination results of their respective sons and daughters through SMS on mobile phones. Necessary data of the technological university will also be added to the QS banking that will help the varsity to attain visible world ranking.

It has developed an ultra modern and dynamic official webpage containing detailed information of all the faculties and departments in addition to the research-based data.

Director of ICT Cell Prof Al Mamun said automation of the digital library has also been completed creating scopes of finding out his or her requisite book from home.

He said there is a lot of other information related to rules and regulations and timetable of receiving and submitting books on the website.

Automation process has brought transparency and accountability in accounts and other activities related to deliveries of salary and other allowances.

An online application process has been launched for course registration of jobs along with admission in post graduation courses. The process has paved the way of submitting applications from anywhere in the country.

Prof Mamun said the varsity administration has constituted a students database making sure the students get different types of services through using barcodes of their respective identity cards.

Institutional webmail in each name of around 6,000 students has been opened side by side with generating scopes of completing the online admission process for the masters and PhD students.

Besides, some other services, including guest house booking, transportation and e-filling, have also been brought under automation. -BSS







