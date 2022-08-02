Video
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1: A total of 23 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours after testing 298 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 7.81 percent till Monday morning.
With the diagnosis of 23 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,28,540 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.
At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached to 1,26,811 with the recovery of 27 more patients during the time.
The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.87 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas.    -BSS


