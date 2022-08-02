|
Rangpur records 7.32pc C-19 positivity rate
|
RANGPUR, Aug 1: Rangpur division recorded 7.32 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as three fresh cases were diagnosed after testing 41 new samples on Sunday.
Health officials said the pandemic situation is showing a little improving trend in recent days with reduction in the number of diagnosed Covid-19 cases everyday in the division.
"With the diagnosis of the three fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,846 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam, said.
The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 63,039 as 39 more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday.
The number of casualties also remained steady at 1,288 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more 10,569 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Sunday raising the total number of inoculated vaccines to three crore seven lakh 26 thousand and 883 doses in the division.
"Among the total administered Covid-19 jabs, 1,35,69,057 doses were inoculated as the first doses, 1,29,79,268 as the second doses and 41,78,558 as the booster doses," Dr. Islam added. -BSS