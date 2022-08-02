

Rangpur records 7.32pc C-19 positivity rate

Health officials said the pandemic situation is showing a little improving trend in recent days with reduction in the number of diagnosed Covid-19 cases everyday in the division.

"With the diagnosis of the three fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,846 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam, said.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 63,039 as 39 more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday.

The number of casualties also remained steady at 1,288 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, more 10,569 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Sunday raising the total number of inoculated vaccines to three crore seven lakh 26 thousand and 883 doses in the division.

