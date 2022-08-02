Year's largest fire destroys California homes

YREKA, Aug 1: The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms.

The McKinney Fire was completely uncontained as it burned in Klamath National Forest in Northern California, CalFire said, spreading over more than 51,000 acres near the city of Yreka.

It is the largest wildfire so far this year in California, which has already battled several blazes this summer.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday, saying the fire had "destroyed homes" and "threatened critical infrastructure" after breaking out on Friday. -AFP











