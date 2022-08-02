Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Aug 1: Ahsan Habib Kamal, former mayor of Barishal City Corporation and president of the Municipal Unit of BNP, died at his residence at 11pm on Saturday. He was 68.
He had been suffering from kidney diseases for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Barishal Zilla School Field after Johr prayers on Sunday.
Later on, he was buried at Barishal Central Muslim Graveyard in the city.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Obituary
Workshop on PM's 10 initiatives held in Feni
Lightning strike kills five in four districts
Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Netrakona
Seven nabbed, drugs seized in four districts
30,000 fishers at Kamalnagar, Ramgati pass hard time
Feasibility study to bring Meherpur under rail connectivity finished


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft