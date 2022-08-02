BARISHAL, Aug 1: Ahsan Habib Kamal, former mayor of Barishal City Corporation and president of the Municipal Unit of BNP, died at his residence at 11pm on Saturday. He was 68.

He had been suffering from kidney diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Barishal Zilla School Field after Johr prayers on Sunday.

Later on, he was buried at Barishal Central Muslim Graveyard in the city.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









