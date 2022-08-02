Workshop on PM's 10 initiatives held in Feni

FENI, Aug 1: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Feni Sadar Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in the morning.

Feni Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as the chief guest while Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Anwar Hossain Patwari presided over the programme. Chairman of Feni Sadar Upazila Parishad Shusen Chandra Sheel was present as the special guest at the workshop conducted by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Likhan Banik.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 10 special initiatives are: Palli Sanchay Bank, Ashrayan Prakalpo, Education Assistance, Women's Empowerment, Electricity for All, Social Security Programme, Environmental Protection, Investment Development, Community Clinic and Child Development, and Digital Bangladesh.

Feni Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman AK Shahid Uliah Khandakar, and Female Vice-Chairman Jotsna Ara Jusi, among others, also spoke at the programme.












