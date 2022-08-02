Lightning strike kills five in four districts

Five people including a college student and a woman have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in four districts- Meherpur, Gazipur, Pabna and Kurigram, on Sunday and Monday.

MEHERPUR: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sunnat Ali, 45, a resident of Ujalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on him when he took shelter under a tree during the rain in Chataler Math area at around 10am, which left him severely injured.

Later on, he died on the way to Meherpur 250-bed Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station Mesbah Uddin Ahmed confirmed the incident.

KALIHATI, GAZIPUR: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Mandal, 17, son of Hurmuj Ali, a resident of Gharia Village under Narandia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Hasan was playing football along with his friends during the rain in a field of the area in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the boy critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Narandia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Masud Talukder confirmed the incident.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: Two farmers were killed and another was seriously injured by lightning strike in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 45, son of late Shawkat Master, and Rezaul Islam, 38, son of Mofiz Uddin Biswas, residents of Kochugari Village under Failjana Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Lota Khatun, a housewife of the same area. She is the daughter of Habibur Rahman of Shahapur Village under Mulgram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Saiful and Rezaul went to cut jute plants in a field in the morning. At around 3pm, they were returning home from there as they could not work anymore due to rain. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

At that time, Lota Khatun was also injured by the lightning strike.

Failjana UP Chairman Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Minara Begum, 45, wife of Dabir Uddin, a resident of Pashchim Kalyan Village under Belgachha Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Minara Begum left the house for work in the morning. She took shelter under a tree as it started raining. Suddenly, thnderbolt struck on her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Belgachha UP Chairman Liton Mia confirmed the incident.









