Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:01 PM
Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Netrakona

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and a college boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Netrakona, on Sunday.
NATORE: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Maria Khatun, daughter of Mojahar Ali, a resident of Beel Para Village under Dayarampur Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Dayarampur Misri Para Model High School in the area.
Local sources said Maria hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the house.
Sensing the matter, neighbours rushed to the scene and brought her down from hanging, but she was found dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Locals assumed that she might have committed suicide following love affair related issue.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 20, son of Ujjal Mia, a resident of Gaokandi Village in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of Netrakona Government College.
Local sources said Hridoy drank poison in the house on Saturday night.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, he died there on Sunday morning.
The Durgapur PS OC confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


