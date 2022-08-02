Seven nabbed, drugs seized in four districts

Seven people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Noakhali, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, in three days.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 40 bottles of phensedyl and 15 bottles of wine from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Arif Hawlader, 29, hailed from Bagerhat District, and Abdul Wahab, 22, hailed from Feni District.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shohidul Islam said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Setubhanga area and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl syrups and wine.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) in this regard, the SP added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested the driver of a truck and his helper along with 50 kilograms of hemp from Nandigram Upazila in the district at dawn on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Tuhin Alam, 25, son of Ibrahim Pramanik, a resident of Chakmirkamari Village, and Hasibul Islam, 23, son of Hashem Ali of Dashuria area in Iswardi Upazila of Pabna.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive near Selina Filling Station on Bogura-Natore Highway under Nandigram Municipality at around 5am, and arrested the duo from a truck.

Police, later, recovered a total of 50kg hemp from the vehicle.

A case under the Narcotics Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nandigram PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Two people were arrested and a huge volume of drugs seized in separate drives in Teknaf Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized crystal methamphetamine and yaba tablets worth about Tk 25.89 crore in a drive in the upazila at dawn on Saturday.

But none was arrested from the scene.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team carried out the operation on the bank of Naf River in Hilna Project at around 4am. Suddenly, they saw three to four suspected smugglers were crossing the zero line from Myanmar with a wooden boat, and challenged them, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2.

Sensing their presence, the smugglers jumped into the river and fled to Myanmar by swimming.

Later on, the team recovered 4kg and 278 grams of crystal meth ice and 1,50,000 yaba tablets from the boat, the BGB official added.

They also seized 25kg of current nets from there.

The seized drugs were kept at store for damage, Lt Col Khalid said.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two drug traders along with 3,56,000 yaba tablets worth about Tk 10 crore from the upazila.

Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, commander of RAB-7, confirmed the information at a press briefing held at its Chandgaon office on Saturday afternoon.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, detained a man along with 40 litres of local liquor from Raikhali Ferighat area in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday.

The detained person is Md Mohiuddin, 20, a resident of Padua Union in Rangunia Upazila of the district.

Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Raikhali Ferighat area and detained Mohiuddin along with the liquor.













