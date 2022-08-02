30,000 fishers at Kamalnagar, Ramgati pass hard time

KAMALNAZAR, LAXMIPUR, Aug 1: Fishermen are not getting hilsa in the Meghna River this full season.

About 30,000 fishers in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district have turned directionless with their huge debt. They are returning to their respective fishing ghats from the river with empty boats.

The fishing season has already been passed by three months. Fishers, warehouse owners, Dandan mahajans and labourers have turned workless.

A recent visit found hardship life of fishers and others in Ludhua, Matabbarhat, Batirkhal and Matirhat in Kamalnagar Upazila, and in Baluchar, Gabtali and Ramgatirhat Fishing Ghat in Ramgati Upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers, traders and others said the time from Baishakh to Ashwin is counted as the season of hilsa; during this time, it is supposed to get huge flocks of hilsa; but hilsa is not found in Meghna; a serious crisis of hilsa is prevailing in the river.

Supply of hilsa has come down at restaurants.

A leader of Ludhua Fisher Association Abdul Wahab Kalu Maji said, most fishers in these upazilas have taken loans from different Dadan mahajans and NGOs to prepare their nets and boats. But they are returning without hilsa, he added. Now many of them are not going to the river. Fishing families are passing days in starvation and half-starvation, he maintained.

Fisher Amir Hossain Maji of Pachwim Balurghat Fishing Ghat in Ramgati Upazila said, taking money from mahajans, he is going to the river with high hope of getting hilsa. But he is not getting hilsa. Now I am passing days in tension, he added.

Fish traders at different fishing ghats said, the trading of fish has come down to about Tk 2 lakh per day.

According to experts, the hilsa crisis has been due to killing of egg-carrying hilsas, fry damaging and Jhatka catching. It has also been caused due to emerging of sinking chars, which has changed the path of hilsa moving.

Kamalnagar Upazila Fisheries Officer Abdul Kuddus said, if it is heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of hilsa flocks appearing in the river.















