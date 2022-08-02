Video
Feasibility study to bring Meherpur under rail connectivity finished

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondent

The proposed design of rail connectivity. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Aug 1: The district is coming under rail connectivity through Chuadamga District soon.
The rail connectivity of the district is one of the promises made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
There will be six stations: Darshana, Basobpur and Kanaypur in Chuadanga while Mujibnagar, Monakhali and Meherpur Sadar in Meherpur.

According to a recent feasibility study, the cost of construction of 35 kilometre (km) main line and 10km loop line and other works have been estimated at Tk 2,000.58 crore. The latest deadline for the feasibility study of the project was set in June this year. The report has already been submitted to the ministry concerned. The preparation of the plan has been completed.
The total line will be 56 km including side line and loop line. The entire line will have three big bridges including one over the Mathabhanga River while two others over the Bhairab River. Also 63 culverts will be constructed on the railway line.
About 421 acres of land will be acquired for the implementation of the project. The measurement work has already been done.
Project Director Ariful Islam said, "We have completed the feasibility study and detailed design of the railway line and submitted the report. Now the highest authorities will decide taking up the investment project for the construction of the line".
On April 17 in 2011, the Prime Minister had announced the construction of a railway line to connect Meherpur with Darshana. Till  2018 there was no visible progress of the project.

Bangladesh Railway undertook a project in September in 2018 for feasibility study and detailed design of the line at a cost of Tk 12.48 crore.

State Minister of Public Administration Ministry and Meherpur District Awami League President Farhad Hossain, MP, said the first Bangladesh government took oath in 1971 in Mujibnagar; hence Meherpur- Mujibnagar is undoubtedly a politically important place; the promise given by the Prime Minister is going to be implemented; the design work has already been completed; and the work is expected to start soon.


