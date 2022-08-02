Human chain demands rail development at Hili

HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR, Aug 1: A human chain was formed at Hili Land Port in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Sunday, demanding development of railway station.

Hakimpur Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad organized the human chain at Hili Railway Station in the morning.

Speaking at the human-chain, speakers said that Hili is the 2nd largest land port of the country. This port-centric railway station has not seen any significant development and modernisation since independence. Intercity trains do not stop at this railway station.

They alleged that although the railway minister assured them of Dhaka-bound intercity train stoppage but it was not implemented.

After the human chain, a memorandum has been submitted to the Prime Minister through the Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer demanding that Hili Land Port be made a modern city and stoppage intercity train at the railway station.












