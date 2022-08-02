Three minors drown in Sunamganj, Chandpur

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Chandpur, on Sunday.

SUNAMGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Bishwamvarpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ruma Akhter, 8, daughter of Delwar Hossain, and Mariya Akhter, 8, daughter of Shafiq Mia, residents of Tarangia Krishnatala Village under Dhanpur Union in the upazila. They were cousin sisters in relation.

It was learnt that Ruma and Mariya drowned in a pond next to their house while taking bath in it in the afternoon.

Later on, locals recovered their bodies from the pond.

Dhanpur Union Parishad Chairman Milon Mia confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond while plucking water lily in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 7, daughter of Rumon, a resident of Subidpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumaiya along with her friends went to a pond in the area to collect water Lilly at around 4 pm. At one stage, she went missing there.

On information, a team of divers in Chandpur Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered her body from the pond after a long search, said Abu Mohammad Sajedul Kabir Joardar, an official of Hajiganj Fire Service Station.

However, the body was, later, sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Police Station Jubayer Sayed confirmed the incident.







