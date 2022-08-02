Video
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:00 PM
Home Countryside

Three die from snakebite in Chuadanga, Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Our Correspondents

Three people including two teenage boys have died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Chuadanga and Bogura, on Sunday and Monday.
CHUADANGA: Two madrasa students died from snakebite in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Junayed, 13 and Abdullah, 13, students of Chandrabas Darul Ulum Madrasa in the upazila.
Director of the madrasa Faruq Akhter said a venomous snake bit the duo while they were sleeping in the madrasa boarding in the morning, which left them critically injured.
They were taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
Later on, the duo died at the hospital at around 8am while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Damurhuda Police Station (PS) Firdaus Wahid confirmed the         incident.
BOGURA: A man died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Ziaul Haque Zia, 32, son of late Shamsul Haque, a resident of Chadmuha Haripur area under Gokul Union in the upazila.
Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said Zia was caching fish in a waterlogged paddy field nearby the house at around 9pm.
At that time, a venomous snake bit him, which left Zia critically injured.
Knowing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).
Later on, Zia succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members on Sunday morning, the OC added.


