Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:00 PM
Mother, Child Welfare Centre lacks doctors at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Our Correspondent

Lalmohan Upazila Mother & Child Welfare Centre. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 1: Due to lack of physicians, maternity and child health care services are hampered at the ten-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
The healthcare centre was constructed at the intersection of Lalmonhan Municipality Town in 1965.
At least, 200 carrying mothers and children come to the centre every day to receive treatment. But in the absence of doctors, the healthcare seekers have been deprived of treatment for about last three years.
A recent visit to the centre found pregnant mothers and children coming from far areas are going back without being treated. All the ten beds were seen lying vacant. The centre has no ambulance.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, healthcare seekers came up with the complaint of non-availability of doctors.  
A couple of Md Nasir and Sathi Begum from Dhaligouranagar Union said, "We have been here with pregnancy problem to take treatment. But we find no doctor. Now we have no option but to go to private clinic."
"Like us people of lower-middle income group can't afford private clinic cost.  Sometimes, we have to go to Bhola Sadar," they added.
Deprived health seekers demanded specialist doctors so that mothers and children can get rid of suffering.
Family Planning Inspector of the centre Mira Rani Das said, "Pregnant mothers are coming to us. We're trying to provide them with best services. We provide primary healthcare services including normal delivery. But we can't attend complex delivery. That is why a specialist doctor is essential."
Deputy Director of the district Family Planning Office Mahmudul Haq Azad said, an application has been made to the highest authorities for posting one specialist doctor in the centre. "We've been assured in this regard," he added.


