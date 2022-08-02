Challenges in containing human trafficking

Dear Sir



Traffickers are taking advantage of technology in human trafficking not only in Bangladesh but all over the world. This is what has been said in the recent research and analysis of human trafficking in the country and abroad. The most dangerous route of human trafficking in different European countries is the Mediterranean Sea.



According to the information of Bangladesh Police and United Nations, human trafficking is continuing every year from Bangladesh to various countries of the world including India, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Thailand and Malaysia. Most of the victims are women and children. Human trafficking is one of the major problems of our country. The government has not paid as much attention to this matter as it should have. Strict enforcement of the law must be ensured to stop human trafficking.



Abuse of technology has now become a new challenge in stopping human trafficking. How the government is using information technology to address human trafficking is a matter of research.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant Bioinformatics Research Lab

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)