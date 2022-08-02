

Poran: Playing with hearts has ‘death’ written all over it!



Of course at the beginning of the movie there is the declaration stating that the plot is a work of fiction but let's not get into that debate.



We all know where the inspiration came from!



The film-maker has used artistic licence and therefore, it's a work of fiction.



I love both, but the heart is for one:



Poran is about a woman caught between two men, she loves one and manipulates the other although the latter is made to believe that the girl also wants him romantically.



Noting wrong in two men wanting the same woman.



However, things get a little complicated and bloody because one of the men, Roman, is a political muscle man, moving around with his gang in a motorcycle cavalcade.



He is the top hood in the area and not to be trifled with, if you know what I mean. He spends time roughing up people, taking drugs and wooing a college going girl.



Coming to the girl, the character is Ananya, played to perfection by Bidya Sinha Mim. She is pretty but academically dull and, therefore, the main cause of worry for the parents.



However, once she responds to the persistent romantic offers of the political goon, played by Shariful Raj with devotion, ways to get top grades at college open up.

A few strategically used words/veiled threats to the teacher and others ensure that Ananya gets all the support plus top notch grades.



In return, she spends time with him, pretending to be in love although her eyes are set on another guy, a meritorious but comparatively less belligerent person. A sort of an intelligent milksop.



To get the goon out of the way, Ananya makes some calculating moves, which sees the political henchman end up in jail.



In the meantime, she marries her prince hoping for a blissful future.



But deception has a price and in case of blind love, that can sometimes be death.



Ananya, the reviled:



It is an achievement for Mim that as the film progresses, the audience begins to feel revulsion towards her. No wonder she said in an interview that this character has been her celluloid apotheosis.



Indeed, she is flawed yet fabulous!



Ananya in the film is a woman tormented by inner demons - just like many in reality. She is not the textbook film actress who is the paragon of virtue and righteousness. Ananya relishes the attention of both lovers, has no scruples in manipulating them for her own gain.



She lies, resorts to duplicity, misleads and then like a true minx, uses her power of seduction to turn friend against friend.



At the end, two men lie bloodied and lifeless in the morgue and Ananya is taken into custody for being the mastermind of the whole vicious plot.



So, do we hate the girl or do we try to analyse her character from a rational angle?



Before Ananya is pilloried, one needs to understand the overpowering force of love. She exploits Roman, but lovesthe other person and to get him, resorts to perfidy and subterfuge.



When her love is hacked to death, she lures another goon and tells him to kill Roman, promising him whatever he wanted, alluding to wicked desires.



Ananya typifies a young woman who will go to any length to get her way. In one of the reactions to the movie and the character of Ananya, another well known actress is heard to be saying that she felt like killing the scheming woman portrayed in the film.



Interestingly, in our filmdom and reality there are many who have a murky past. The plot of Poran and the deception of Ananya may have received widespread obloquy but in the real world, countless men and women who carry on exploiting others for their gain often do not realise their flaws when they rebuke the character of Ananya.



It will be foolish to censure Ananya because when in love, a person becomes dominated by one emotion only, adopting smoke and mirrors.



Unfortunately, many others get hurt on the way and that's been the rule for ages.

As Shakespeare said: love is blind and lovers do not see the petty follies they commit!



The film Poran will live in the memory of masses for a long time because it has a very strong message: do not be obsessed with love!



Once again Shakespeare pops to mind: Love each other in moderation. That is the key to long-lasting love. Too fast is as bad as too slow."



Well done, Mim and Raj! Mim should shed the make up and adopt a natural look; in simple clothes, she looks like a billion Dollars! Ahem, she looked every inch the woman who can ignite a volcano in a man's heart!



Watch Poran if you haven't already!

Pradosh Mitra is a film buff.









