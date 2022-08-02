Before giving India access to our land



Md Moinuddin Chowdhury



China wants to dismantle this corridor. Because he knows that if it can do this, North East India or the Seven Sisters will be completely cut off from road and rail communication with the rest of India and consequently they will be able to reach their goal.



But India too, realizing the danger, has made military preparations long in advance to protect the corridor.



Because of Bangladesh's location to west of Siliguri Corridor, both China and India have tried to take Bangladesh as their side for strategic reasons since long ago and this continues even today.



India's intention was to use the land of Bangladesh as an alternative to the Siliguri Corridor to gain military and civilian advantage. On the other hand, China's intention was to take Bangladesh to its side through various cooperations.



Looking at the comments of Indian analysts according to newspaper sources, it can be said that among the various options, they have talked about taking steps to use the land of Bangladesh to protect the Siliguri Corridor.



In this context, an Indian analyst named Adarshgupta said, "India should focus on development through connectivity in the North Eastern region. He talked about signing an agreement with Bangladesh, which would allow military, civilian and traffic to be carried during the conflict."



Later it was learned that in 2020, India signed an agreement with Bangladesh to transport Indian goods from Kolkata to Agartala through Chittagong seaport.



Many feel that through this, India has found an alternative to chicken neck. But is it really true?



According to newspaper reports, while there is talk of using Bangladeshi land and ports to send Indian goods to their northeastern states, there is no agreement (Bangladesh-India) to use Bangladeshi land to transport Indian military and paramilitary forces along with their military equipment. We don't know.



However, we firmly believe that the Bangladesh government and the patriotic military will never do anything that endangers the country's independence or sovereignty, or will not give any country such an opportunity.

India is a neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh, the contribution of this country in our great liberation war cannot be undermined. Moreover, we are historically dependent on each other in various ways.

On the other hand, China is also our genuine and historical friend, China's contribution to the various development projects of Bangladesh including the defence sector and above all to the economic development of Bangladesh cannot be overstated.



Since both China and India are our friends, it is natural that Bangladesh will try to maintain friendly relations with them. Because Bangladesh's foreign policy follows the principle of 'friendship with all, enmity with none'.



However, it is not right to expect that the relationship between two countries will remain the same throughout life, just as human relations do not remain intact forever.



Over time, such relationships may need to be modified depending on circumstances and the global environment. For example, it is possible to strengthen China's military relations with Bangladesh, but due to different contexts and strategic reasons, it is not appropriate to establish similar relations with India and Myanmar.



Again, although China is a close friend of Bangladesh, as it has military relations with Myanmar, it is not far-sighted to make Bangladesh solely dependent on China in terms of military relations.



However, as a genuine and strategic friend of Bangladesh, we believe that China will look positively and cooperatively on Bangladesh's multi-dimensional and diversified strategy in purchasing military weapons and equipment.



However, all things considered, the activities of China and India regarding the Siliguri Corridor are strictly their internal affairs. In this case, Bangladesh should not get involved in the military conflict between the two countries.



However, considering the humanitarian aspect, I think it is expedient and profitable for the Bangladesh Government to let India (subject to fair receipts) use port and land to facilitate the import and export of their goods.



But I believe it will be considered a suicidal decision if they are given the opportunity/permission to carry (from one state to another state) their military and paramilitary forces or any military weapons and military equipment using the land of Bangladesh.



Because there will be no surprise if Indian forces suddenly attack Bangladesh by taking the opportunity to bring military forces and equipment using the land of Bangladesh.



Although I want to believe that India as a neighbouring and friendly country will never attack Bangladesh, yet as a common and conscious citizen of Bangladesh, I respectfully request the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the patriotic military to keep a careful eye on this issue with a detailed study.



Because we have to remember that in order to continue the economic development of Bangladesh, the issue of protecting the independence and sovereignty of the country must be given the highest priority and the necessary steps must be taken.



The writer is an assistant professor, Dept of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla











