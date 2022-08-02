

Need for more policewomen



We are also in the same view in line with our women and rights activists. To a larger extent, many crimes against women are generally not registered by police because of the patriarchal nature of our society.



However, it is not abnormal that a typical policeman would consider murder to be a crime far worse than rape, but the attitude of a police woman can be expected to be different as she better understands the magnitude of rape as a crime, since it is a shared experience for all women.



The point, however, wider and increased presence of female officers in police stations can make Bangladesh's justice system easier and more accessible for women, and especially when our country often comes under the spotlight for high rates of gender - based violence. It is widely recognised that women cops play a crucial role in responding to and preventing gender violence and crimes against children.



Given our socio-cultural reality, we believe, arresting and searching of women should be conducted by policewomen only. Even juvenile delinquents have been reported to be best handled by women police officers as they are more compassionate and communicative with children.



From a policing perspective, women police officers often approach and solve problems from a different perspective than their male counterparts.



However, when women participate in law enforcement, at all levels and in all roles, law enforcement is more responsive and reflective of the community it serves. The meaningful participation of women in law enforcement increases operation effectiveness, enhances community trust, and decreases corruption. Nevertheless, women yet remains unremittingly under-represented in law enforcement agencies across Asia and the Pacific including Bangladesh.



As far as women empowerment is concerned, inclusion of more women police officers not only increases in empowering them in the society, but reduces gender disparity. It is also time to reduce the gender gap within our police force.



In conclusion, each gender offers something unique and valuable to the job - that's why a diverse membership is so important in our police force. Thus, it is an imperative to encourage more and more women to join our police force.

Our women and rights activists have collectively stated that it is time to include more female police officers in police stations. Shedding light on difficulties and harassment faced by female victims of rape, torture and other forms of crime in various police stations, they said, guided by patriarchal norms male police officers are often dismissive of reports. Moreover, in a male dominated society female victims of violence, ranging from mental torture to physical attacks including rape, are often forced to refrain themselves from filing a case against offenders.We are also in the same view in line with our women and rights activists. To a larger extent, many crimes against women are generally not registered by police because of the patriarchal nature of our society.However, it is not abnormal that a typical policeman would consider murder to be a crime far worse than rape, but the attitude of a police woman can be expected to be different as she better understands the magnitude of rape as a crime, since it is a shared experience for all women.The point, however, wider and increased presence of female officers in police stations can make Bangladesh's justice system easier and more accessible for women, and especially when our country often comes under the spotlight for high rates of gender - based violence. It is widely recognised that women cops play a crucial role in responding to and preventing gender violence and crimes against children.Given our socio-cultural reality, we believe, arresting and searching of women should be conducted by policewomen only. Even juvenile delinquents have been reported to be best handled by women police officers as they are more compassionate and communicative with children.From a policing perspective, women police officers often approach and solve problems from a different perspective than their male counterparts.However, when women participate in law enforcement, at all levels and in all roles, law enforcement is more responsive and reflective of the community it serves. The meaningful participation of women in law enforcement increases operation effectiveness, enhances community trust, and decreases corruption. Nevertheless, women yet remains unremittingly under-represented in law enforcement agencies across Asia and the Pacific including Bangladesh.As far as women empowerment is concerned, inclusion of more women police officers not only increases in empowering them in the society, but reduces gender disparity. It is also time to reduce the gender gap within our police force.In conclusion, each gender offers something unique and valuable to the job - that's why a diverse membership is so important in our police force. Thus, it is an imperative to encourage more and more women to join our police force.