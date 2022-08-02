

AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre

Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Md. Kaiyum Khan, Director of Padma Diagnostic Centre Ltd. exchanged the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

This agreement will facilitate AIBL employees and their families to avail special discount on various pathology, radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Head of AIBL Dhaka South Zone and Executive Vice President Manir Ahmad, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and Assistant Vice President of AIBL Mouchak Branch Md. Eleaus Mufti were also present in the occasion.

