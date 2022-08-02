

National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director, BFIU was present as the Chief Guest and Md. Mehmood Husain, The Managing Director and CEO of NBL was present as The Chairperson in the workshop.

Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of NBL; Tanvir Subhan, DCAMLCO of NBL and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal of NBTI were also present in the workshop.





National Bank Ltd organised a day-long training workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" for the BAMLCOs of the Bank at National Bank Training Institute recently, says a press release.Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director, BFIU was present as the Chief Guest and Md. Mehmood Husain, The Managing Director and CEO of NBL was present as The Chairperson in the workshop.Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of NBL; Tanvir Subhan, DCAMLCO of NBL and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal of NBTI were also present in the workshop.