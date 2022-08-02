BANKING EVENTS

Shimanto Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO (CC) Rafiqul Islam and SME Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under the agreement, Shimanto Bank will disburse allotted fund to SME entrepreneurs across the country's rural and marginal population to accelerate economic recovery from the Covid fallout and to improve the living standard. photo: BankEastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Head of Communications and External Affairs Ziaul Karim handing over a cheque for Taka 5 lakh to Md. Monirul Islam, Additional IG of Bangladesh Police and Head of Special Branch, at the SB Head office in the city on Sunday last. The money was donated to SB kallyan Tohobil for providing scholarships to meritorious children of the Special Branch officials. photo: Bank