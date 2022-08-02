Video
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), continued to rise for the second day on Monday as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism, as the Securities and Exchange Commission set the floor price for all securities recently.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 30.03 points or 0.48 per cent to 6,163.99. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 10.61 points to 2,204.19 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 7.61 points to 1,347.08 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to a one-month high at Tk 9.22 billion, up 62 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.68 billion.
Of the 382 issues traded, 203 closed higher, 102 lower and 77 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rising 136 points to 18,112 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 81 points to 10,851 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 175 advanced, 39 declined and 72 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 6.38 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 184 million.


Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
