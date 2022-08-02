TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume its sale operation using trucks from Tuesday instead of Monday, sources said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate in the capital on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the Month of Mourning, TCB will conduct sales drive across the country including Dhaka city with the aim of delivering essential products (oil, sugar, lentil and onion) to 10 million low-income families at subsidized prices.

The sales activities will also be conducted from the dealers' shops or designated permanent establishments in the city corporations, districts and upazilas as per the scheduled dates and times.

Each consumer will be able to buy sugar at Tk 55, oil at Tk 110, lentil at Tk 65 and onion at Tk20. Earlier, the TCB in a press release said it will begin on Monday.













