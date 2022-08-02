Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman laid emphasis on diversification of export and reducing the import to stabilise the currency devaluating trend.

"Bangladesh's economy is now more stable in any economic indicator. We have to diversify our export. The policy that makes RMG sector as successful, we just have to replicate the policy and initiate it to other sectors," he said.

The adviser said this while speaking at a business luncheon meeting called "Robi presents BMCCI Powerlunch" organised by Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) at a city hotel on Sunday.

The topic of the meeting is "Anatomy of a Macroeconomic Crisis".

Salman Fazlur Rahman said Bangladesh Bank has taken initiatives to reduce imports at the right time.

"When AL-backed government came to power, we have about four thousand MW capacity in electricity but now it has become 22 thousand MW which reveals our potent energy situation," he added.

Malaysian High Commissioner in Dhaka Haznah Md Hashim attended the meeting as the guest of honour while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin was present as special guest.

Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Dr Ahsan H Monsur and Country Client and Market Lead of Pwc Bangladesh Mamun Rashid attended as discussants with Syed Almas Kabir, president of Bangladesh- Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the chair. BSS









