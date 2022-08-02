Video
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

State-owned telecom operator Teletalk is planning to introduce 5G network services in Dhaka's key residential areas and government offices in 2024.
The project, titled 'Commercial Launch of 5G Technology on Teletalk's Network in Dhaka Metropolitan Area', comes at a cost of Tk 2.36 billion.
The project will be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday for final approval, said Mamun-Al-Rashid, secretary of the Planning Commission.
The project was introduced in the Planning Commission's pre-evaluation committee meeting several months ago, Mamun-Al-Rashid said. It was recommended for approval to accelerate the pace of digital Bangladesh and to keep up with the developed world.
The government is financing the project with its own funds. The project was initiated by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.
"Through this project, we will bring the important public and private areas and establishments of the capital under the 5G network," Teletalk Managing Director Shahab Uddin said. Important buildings, including the Ganabhaban and the Prime Minister's Office under Dhaka North City Corporation, will be brought under 5G. Areas such as Mohammadpur, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Banani, Gulshan, Cantonment, and Uttara Police Station will also receive 5G connectivity.
Other important and commercial establishments in Motijheel, Ramna, Shahbagh and Dhanmondi areas, along with the Bangabhaban, and the Secretariat under Dhaka South City Corporation will receive 5G services.
The equipment used for 5G connectivity is different from 4G, said Shahab Uddin. The cost is also very high and so the network cannot be easily expanded.    bdnews24.com


