Bangladesh bags $2.2b in remittances in July

Remittance inflow from expatriates continued to rise through July posting the figure at $2.2 billion - the first month of the fiscal year with a 17.56 percent year-on-year rise.

The remittances received through banks last month were the highest in two years, surpassing the June inflow by 19.75 percent.

Officials at the central bank believe the upward trajectory will cause the current foreign transaction balance deficit to shrink.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said, "Along with expanding incentives, the government is providing policy support to encourage expatriates to send remittances [through legal channels]."

According to him, the central bank was also encouraging the non-resident Bangladeshis to send remittances while the higher price of dollars in the country bolstered the efforts.

The central bank ended tight control on dollar exchange rate, reintroducing a floating rate on May 30 after taka continued to lose value against US dollar.

Since the dollar rate peaked to Tk 111 in the open market, banks bought off remittance from money exchange companies at over Tk 100 against per dollar. Some banks bought dollars at Tk 107 last week.

On Thursday, dollar rates at banks were on at par with that of open markets and triggered a crisis. The central bank is lowering the value of taka, last reducing it by Tk 0.5 to Tk 94.70 against the dollar.

Bangladesh saw inward remittance slump by 15.12 percent to $21.03 billion year-on-year in 2021-22 after growing by more than 36 percent to $24.78 in 2020-21.

The fall in remittances during last fiscal year put pressure on import expenditure and brought about a crisis in dollar supply. This is contributing to the spiral in the price of the US dollar, which is used as the chief currency for foreign trade.

The government raised the cash incentive for remittances to 2.5 percent from 2 percent to encourage expatriates amid concerns over the slump. It also eased the requirement for paperwork to send in any amount of money in a day.




















