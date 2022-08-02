Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global gas crunch leaves BD to face blackouts until 2026

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh faces another three years of rolling power cuts as the developing nation struggles to secure long-term supplies of natural gas and is priced out of spot markets.
The South Asian country stopped purchasing spot liquefied natural gas cargoes in June because of volatile prices, and is considering sourcing more long-term supplies, Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, said in an interview.
However, producers including Qatar have indicated that they will only sell more contracted volumes from 2026, he said, Canada-based newspaper Financial Post reported on Monday, with attribution to news agencies.
A global shortage of the power-generation fuel that's been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has doubled spot prices for LNG in Asia and fueled frantic restocking in Europe, leaving little supply for emerging economies such as Bangladesh and Pakistan.
With few alternatives, rolling power cuts are likely to put a drag on economic growth in the next few years, according to traders and analysts.
South Asian nations that are highly reliant on energy imports have been hit by surging prices, forcing cities to cut electricity supplies to cope with fewer imports. Bangladesh imported about 30% of its LNG on a spot basis this year, down from more than 40% last year.
With elevated energy prices putting a strain on dollar reserves, Bangladesh is seeking support from creditors, including the International Monetary Fund, to fortify its finances.
"Between this year and 2026, emerging Asian markets are set to see slower LNG demand growth than previously expected, as price-sensitive buyers slash expensive LNG imports," said Lujia Cao, a gas analyst with BloombergNEF.
"Bangladesh and Pakistan are predicted to see severe gas supply shortages due to high fuel prices and import infrastructure constraints."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre
National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops
BANKING EVENTS
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today
Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft